Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Navistar International Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navistar International in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

NAV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NAV opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,525,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,366,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 471,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $93,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,292.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

