Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 305,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 305,020 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 836,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 279,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 69.2% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 737,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $272,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,983 shares of company stock worth $2,178,154. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

