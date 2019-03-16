PinkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $722,242.00 (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. PinkCoin has a total market capitalization of $722,242.00 and approximately $4,883.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.02283534 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010802 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000498 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 229.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010000 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00002061 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 427,513,299 coins and its circulating supply is 402,252,863 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

