Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Trading Down 29.1%

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) traded down 29.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.78. 17,227,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,963,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.23.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. Pier 1 Imports’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Trading Down 29.1%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/pier-1-imports-pir-trading-down-29-1.html.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.