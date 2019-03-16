Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position Reduced by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 158,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,419,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

