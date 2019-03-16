PFSweb (PFSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of PFSW opened at $6.12 on Friday. PFSweb has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

