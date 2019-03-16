Peter McMorrow Buys 100,000 Shares of SRG Global Ltd (SRG) Stock

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) insider Peter McMorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

ASX:SRG traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.35 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,170,580 shares. SRG Global Ltd has a one year low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a one year high of A$0.52 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. SRG Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

