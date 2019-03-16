PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 4.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 351.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 268.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $115.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/pepsico-inc-pep-is-founders-capital-management-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.