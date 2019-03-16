Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $625.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $32,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $65,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $354,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.