Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $32,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,611.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 813,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 120,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 93.5% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

