Pentair PLC (PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Pentair posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.62. 1,414,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $73.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $482,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.