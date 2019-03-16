PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) versus Stockland (STKAF) Head-To-Head Review

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

72.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Stockland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stockland 0 1 0 0 2.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Stockland.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 43.52% 12.19% 2.22% Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Stockland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $351.07 million 4.01 $152.80 million $1.99 10.42 Stockland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Stockland.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Stockland does not pay a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Stockland on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer agreements, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and the related interest rate hedging activities. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.