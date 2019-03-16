PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) & Cominar REIT (CMLEF) Financial Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Cominar REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cominar REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Cominar REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Cominar REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $351.07 million 4.01 $152.80 million $1.99 10.42 Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar REIT.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Cominar REIT does not pay a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Cominar REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 43.52% 12.19% 2.22% Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Cominar REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer agreements, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and the related interest rate hedging activities. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is the second largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 429 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties. Cominar's portfolio totals 38.2 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objectives are to maximize unit value through the proactive management of its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.