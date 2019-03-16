Pendragon (PDG) PT Raised to GBX 28

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pendragon from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 26.55 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 30.85 ($0.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pendragon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.