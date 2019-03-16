Peel Hunt Boosts Gamma Communications (GAMA) Price Target to GBX 990

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 990 ($12.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.62).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 958 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 967.53 ($12.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

