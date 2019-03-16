PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

