PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
About PDL BioPharma
PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.