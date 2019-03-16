PCF Group PLC (PCF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on April 12th

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from PCF Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PCF Group stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. PCF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 29.73 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

