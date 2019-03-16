PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 118.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PC Connection by 298.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 63.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $764,898. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $709.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.49 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

