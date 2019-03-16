Patrick Industries (PATK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

PATK stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,070.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

