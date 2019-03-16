Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $188,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

NYSE CVX opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

