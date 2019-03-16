Pamela M. Lopker Sells 2,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,545,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,801,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The company has a market cap of $896.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QAD by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QAD by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

