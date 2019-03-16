PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of PCFBY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services.

