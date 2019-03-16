Oxycoin Trading Up 32.2% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $21,966.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,974 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.