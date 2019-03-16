Own Market Cap Hits $17.13 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00005610 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Own has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $1.83 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Own has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00393184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.01716827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00236613 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,411,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for Own is weown.com . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.