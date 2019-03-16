Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $663.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overstock.com stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Overstock.com worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

