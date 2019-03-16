OST Reaches Market Cap of $15.62 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, IDCM and Upbit. OST has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $828,103.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00398364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.01704318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004922 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,530,811 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

