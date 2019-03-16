Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Insider Sells $198,070.40 in Stock

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 11,254 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Oritani Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

