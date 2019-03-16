Oren B. Azar Acquires 10,000 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Stock

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) EVP Oren B. Azar acquired 10,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.65. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

INWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,582,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 877,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

