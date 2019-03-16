Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $251,000 Position in The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.94. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.55. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

