Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 10,266 HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,735,000 after buying an additional 114,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

