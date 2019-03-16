Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Oracle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Standpoint Research cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Oracle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,339,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $174,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,320.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

