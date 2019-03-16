Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $46.98 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

