Opescoin Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Opescoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opescoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Opescoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.03487354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.01525190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.03830938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.01341213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00111432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.01356518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00337439 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Opescoin Profile

Opescoin (CRYPTO:OPES) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Opescoin Coin Trading

Opescoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

