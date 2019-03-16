OneSoft Solutions (OSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.77

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 339230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market cap of $67.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.73.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

