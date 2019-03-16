Olympic Steel’s (ZEUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 373,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,369. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $100,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.