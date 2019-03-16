Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Receives $147.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.82.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $147.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.