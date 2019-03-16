OHA Investment (OHAI) & Mentor Capital (MNTR) Critical Analysis

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OHA Investment and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OHA Investment and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96% Mentor Capital 0.46% 0.29% 0.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OHA Investment and Mentor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.63 -$31.10 million N/A N/A Mentor Capital $3.18 million 3.26 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OHA Investment.

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Mentor Capital does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

OHA Investment has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OHA Investment beats Mentor Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

