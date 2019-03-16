OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

OCCI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

