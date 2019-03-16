Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 76,305 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 418,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MCFT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.54 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/oberweis-asset-management-inc-acquires-9800-shares-of-mastercraft-boat-holdings-inc-mcft.html.

About Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.