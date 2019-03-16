O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

