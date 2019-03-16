Nxt (NXT) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Poloniex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $28.97 million and $595,773.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00095012 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00054946 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

