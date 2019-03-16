NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.38. 4,101,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,067. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.