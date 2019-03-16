Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stake Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 229.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, Director Jeffrey T. Parks sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $331,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,940.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,004,133. 14.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

