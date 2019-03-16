NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 1,049,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.73 per share, with a total value of $41,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,820.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Truby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $514,283. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chemical Bank bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

