NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Position in Brf S.A. (BRFS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in BRF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,065,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 235,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BRF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 279,760 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BRF by 754.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,118,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,371,000 after buying an additional 12,466,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BRF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

