NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Cuts Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $6,913,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after acquiring an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $91.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 0.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

