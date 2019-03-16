NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 1,200 Allegion PLC (ALLE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 8,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other news, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $1,070,544.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $252,850.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 1,200 Allegion PLC (ALLE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-buys-shares-of-1200-allegion-plc-alle.html.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.