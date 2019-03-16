NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,705,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,650,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,323,000 after purchasing an additional 649,024 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,239,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,644 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,176,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,253 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,878 shares of company stock worth $3,758,695. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

