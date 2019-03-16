Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,260,000 after acquiring an additional 388,953 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,774,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 259,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, VP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $175,500.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $913,355. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 944,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,957. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

