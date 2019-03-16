Northland Securities Reiterates Sell Rating for Intel (INTC)

Northland Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Northland Securities currently has a $38.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

“We believe that Intel continues to struggle with its modem business as it is likely unprofitable and consuming capacity that could be deployed for more profitable pursuits. We don’t think the Company can abandon Apple at this point, so a simple solution would be too sell the modem business to Apple. We think it would be a significant catalyst for the shares. We note that this idea and $5 yields a latte, but we still think it is worth consideration. We believe that Intel continues to have issues with its 5G modem development. We have also heard from contacts that the Company is considering manufacturing its 5G modem at TSMC instead of internally. This would likely push commercialization into CY21. In addition, Apple is also Intel’s only customer, and they are opening a facility in San Diego presumably to develop its own modem chips.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. 46,481,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,088,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,952,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 211,180 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 39,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,615,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $279,151,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

